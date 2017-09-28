West Mifflin HS Coach On Leave After Allegations Of Inappropriate Behavior

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — An assistant coach in the West Mifflin School District has been placed on leave and banned from school grounds following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student.

On its Facebook page, the district said it found out about the complaint on Wednesday and immediately called police.

Here is the full statement from the superintendent’s office:

“This morning we received an allegation of inappropriate behavior and contact made by an assistant coach to a student. An immediate childline report and a report to the West Mifflin Police was made and the employee was placed on Administrative Leave. The employee cooperated fully with our investigation and will not be allowed on school grounds or in contact in any way with current or former students. We understand the severity of these allegations and are conducting a complete internal and external investigation to ensure that the situation is handled in totality. “The District administration is asking that you understand the seriousness and sensitivity of any matter involving a student and ask that you please respect their confidentiality. “As unfortunate as this is, we all will stay committed to the responsibility we have to the students and community of the West Mifflin School District. Community and local resources are working together to continue to focus on a safe and healthy learning environment for all.”

The district is not naming the assistant coach, but says the person is cooperating with the investigation.

There is no word whether criminal charges have been or will be filed.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.