West Mifflin School District Superintendent Arrested For DUI

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The West Mifflin School District superintendent is in trouble after he was arrested for driving under the influence last week.

It happened at 3 a.m. last Friday. State police say Dr. Daniel Castagna was driving 68 mph in a 55 mph zone along a stretch of I-376 in Center Township, Beaver County.

They say his car was weaving across the center line. Eventually, they pulled over his 2011 Lexus, and that’s when they say they spotted trouble.

Police say the school superintendent was weaving erratically, he swerved to the right and had slurred speech.

They described him as having bloodshot eyes, and they smelled the odor of alcohol. After taking him to the hospital for a blood test, police say they found his blood alcohol to be .15, nearly twice the legal limit.

Castagna has been the superintendent of the West Mifflin School District since 2011. He’s in the second year of a five-year contract that pays him $160,000 a year.

Matthew Racunas, the District Solicitor, released the following statement Thursday:

“As reported, the District’s Superintendent is being charged with DUI during non-work hours. Dr. Castagna has informed the District that he has not yet received any documents relating to the charges. The District takes these allegations seriously. However, the law requires that Dr. Castagna be provided with due process. Currently, there are no convictions relating to any offense. The District will continue to closely monitor the situation as it proceeds through the court system going forward. Beyond that, at this time, the District cannot comment further as this remains a confidential personnel matter.”

Castanga has had a stormy tenure with the board. His latest contract was approved on a close 5-4 vote. Last year, Castanga sued one board member for defamation.

The West Mifflin school board is scheduled to meet Thursday night.