Controversial Westboro Baptist Church Planning Protest In Oakland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A controversial group is planning to protest in Oakland next Thursday.
Pittsburgh Police are alerting schools that Westboro Baptist Church members will march near: Carnegie Mellon, Pitt and Duquesne universities, as well as Oakland Catholic and Central Catholic high schools.
Police say the protest is expected to be peaceful, but some of the schools are taking precautions.
Both high schools are planning to dismiss early that day.
