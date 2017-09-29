Pedestrian Struck In Cranberry Twp. Hit-And-Run, Suspect Sought

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitte
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a hit-and-run driver in Cranberry Township.
According to police, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle along Haine School Road around 7 p.m. Thursday.
After speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene, police believe the vehicle involved is a 2008-15 Toyota Scion XB.
The vehicle suffered damaged to the passenger’s side headlight. The passenger’s side mirror is also missing.
There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or email tips@cranberrytownship.org