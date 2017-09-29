NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Pedestrian Struck In Cranberry Twp. Hit-And-Run, Suspect Sought

Filed Under: Butler County, Cranberry Township, Haine School Road, Lisa Washington

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitte

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a hit-and-run driver in Cranberry Township.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle along Haine School Road around 7 p.m. Thursday.

After speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene, police believe the vehicle involved is a 2008-15 Toyota Scion XB.

toyota scion Pedestrian Struck In Cranberry Twp. Hit And Run, Suspect Sought

(Photo Credit: Cranberry Township Police)

The vehicle suffered damaged to the passenger’s side headlight. The passenger’s side mirror is also missing.

There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or email tips@cranberrytownship.org

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch