Report: Police Investigate Alleged Sexual Assault At Duquesne U. Dorm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reported sexual assault is under investigation at Duquesne University.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the incident happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday in the university’s Brottier Hall dormitory.

The victim told police she was in the room of a man she met through a dating site, the Post-Gazette reports.

She reported the alleged incident the next morning, and Pittsburgh Police were called

