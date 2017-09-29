Report: Police Investigate Alleged Sexual Assault At Duquesne U. Dorm

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reported sexual assault is under investigation at Duquesne University.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the incident happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday in the university’s Brottier Hall dormitory.
The victim told police she was in the room of a man she met through a dating site, the Post-Gazette reports.
She reported the alleged incident the next morning, and Pittsburgh Police were called
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.