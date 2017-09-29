Dog Kills Rabid Raccoon In East Hills

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST HILLS (KDKA) — Health department officials want to warn East Hills residents after a dog killed a rabid raccoon in the area.

The Allegheny County Health Department says the incident happened in the 8500 block of Frankstown Avenue, near the border of Penn Hills.

They say the dog was up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations and is doing fine.

The health department is urging residents in the area to stay away from wild or stray animals and to contact animal control, the police, or the Pennsylvania Game Commission if they see an animal that appears to be acting strangely.

A total of 14 rabid animals have been reported in Allegheny County so far this year. The cases have included seven raccoons, five bats, one cat and one skunk.

Anyone who is scratched, bitten or exposed to saliva from a stray or wild animal should clean the wound or contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243.