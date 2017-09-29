Elderly Woman Treated After Crashing Car Into Verona Business

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VERONA (KDKA) – A vehicle jumped the curb and crashed through the front doors of a business in Verona Friday morning.

According to police, the crash happened at the Cost Cutters hair salon on Allegheny River Boulevard.

As a result of the crash, the sidewalk was littered with glass and debris.

“Considering it was a 6-inch concrete curb, she got up over that, that was what I really didn’t think it would run through the building,” said Ed Loughery, who was dining next door when the accident happened, “but she had to pump the gas pretty good to go up over that curb and into the building.”

The salon was open when the accident happened, but no customers were inside.

“If it’d been later in the day maybe, because there’s chairs lined up against those windows for customers to sit, but fortunately nobody was inside the store,” Loughery said.

Paramedics examined the elderly driver before Verona Police took her away from the scene.

Police believe a medical condition may have contributed to the accident. The salon was forced to close, but the accident didn’t damage the neighboring businesses.

“It sounded like an explosion and there was a metal art piece hanging on the wall and it vibrated, from the shock,” Loughery said.

It’s not known when the salon will re-open.