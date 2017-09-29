Know The Score: Sept. 29, 2017

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
PREP FOOTBALL
Academy Park 28, Chichester 7
Aliquippa 52, South Park 0
FEATURED GAME: Allderdice 28, Dubois 27
Allentown Central Catholic 42, East Stroudsburg North 20
Archbishop Wood 42, Archbishop Ryan 6
Armstrong 27, Plum 14
Avon Grove 38, Downingtown West 17
Bartram 47, Philadelphia Central 2
Beaver Area 24, Central Valley 22
Belle Vernon 35, Laurel Highlands 7
Bellefonte 55, Clearfield 28
Bellwood-Antis 45, Williamsburg 0
Berks Catholic 48, Exeter 7
Berlin-Brothersvalley 7, Ferndale 0
Bermudian Springs 34, Fairfield 8
Berwick 24, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 6
Bethel Park 55, Hempfield Area 21
Bethlehem Center 50, Chartiers-Houston 7
Bethlehem Freedom 24, Emmaus 17
Bethlehem Liberty 35, Allentown Dieruff 7
Bishop Guilfoyle 35, Penn Cambria 0
Bishop McCort 55, Richland 28
Bishop Shanahan 42, West Chester Henderson 7
Blacklick 34, North Star 22
Bloomsburg 13, Hughesville 0
Brentwood 40, Deer Lakes 0
Brookville 60, Clarion-Limestone 52
Butler 47, Shaler 0
California 53, Monessen 0
Cambridge Springs 49, Girard 20
Canon-McMillan 27, Altoona 23
Carmichaels 31, Mapletown 8
Cedar Crest 60, Garden Spot 30
Central Cambria 38, Bishop Carroll 3
Central Columbia 48, Warrior Run 7
Central Dauphin 20, Cumberland Valley 14
Central Dauphin East 36, Chambersburg 26
Central Mountain 35, Mifflinburg 28
Central York 41, South Western 0
Charleroi 46, Bentworth 14
Chestnut Ridge 42, Central Martinsburg 2
Clarion 41, Moniteau 7
Claysburg-Kimmel 47, Everett 0
Coatesville 49, West Chester Rustin 0
Cochranton 36, Titusville 13
Columbia-Montour 30, Cowanesque Valley 24
Conemaugh Township 28, Conemaugh Valley 14
Conneaut, Ohio 42, Corry 20
Coudersport 42, Cameron County 0
Curwensville 15, Brockway 13
Danville 13, Mount Carmel 9
Delco Christian 21, Valley Forge Military 17
Derry 42, Frazier 0
Donegal 54, ELCO 0
Dover 33, Eastern York 13
Dunmore 41, Montrose 0
East Allegheny 42, Carlynton 0
East Stroudsburg South 41, Pleasant Valley 25
Elizabeth Forward 50, Mount Pleasant 7
Ellwood City 20, Valley 18
Elwood City Riverside 26, Freedom 7
Erie Cathedral Prep 48, St. Francis, N.Y. 0
Erie High 62, Franklin 27
Erie McDowell 42, Hollidaysburg 38
Fairview 34, Warren 33
Forest Hills 15, Cambria Heights 0
Fort Cherry 32, West Greene 6
Fort Hill, Md. def. Westinghouse, forfeit
Fort Leboeuf 3, Harbor Creek 0
Fox Chapel 42, Moon 6
Frankford 28, West Philadelphia 0
Franklin Regional 33, Connellsville 0
Freeport 44, Burrell 0
General McLane 47, Conneaut Area 34
Glen Mills 22, Chester 0
Governor Mifflin 47, Daniel Boone 7
Greater Johnstown 35, Somerset 0
Greencastle Antrim 29, Mifflin County 22
Greensburg Central Catholic 36, Leechburg 13
Grove City 28, Slippery Rock 0
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 28, Cedar Cliff 21
Hempfield 16, Penn Manor 14
Hickory 41, Lakeview 14
High School of the Future 54, Edison 0
Highlands 30, Albert Gallatin 20
Homer-Center 36, United 0
Huntingdon 38, Juniata 20
FEATURED GAME: Imani Christian Academy 18, Clairton 6
Indiana 20, Ambridge 0
Iroquois 35, Union City 16
James Buchanan 30, Clear Spring, Md. 6
Jeannette 51, Bishop Canevin 7
Jefferson-Morgan 40, Avella 14
Jim Thorpe 27, Blue Mountain 0
Juniata Valley 24, Northern Bedford 7
Karns City 58, Keystone 14
LaSalle 34, Father Judge 0
Lackawanna Trail 28, Carbondale 14
Lake-Lehman 49, Tunkhannock 31
Lakeland 27, Susquehanna 6
Lampeter-Strasburg 61, Ephrata 6
Lancaster Catholic 45, Annville-Cleona 0
Lansdale Catholic 31, Conwell Egan 21
Latin Charter 32, Roxborough 0
Lehighton 22, North Schuylkill 14
Lewisburg 28, Montoursville 9
Ligonier Valley 42, West Shamokin 0
Line Mountain 21, Halifax 0
Littlestown 28, Delone 27
Lower Dauphin 49, Red Land 9
Manheim Central 17, Cocalico 7
Manheim Township 49, Conestoga Valley 28
Marian Catholic 48, Panther Valley 12
Marion Center 27, Saltsburg 15
McGuffey 33, Yough 0
Meadville 36, Farrell 13
Mercyhurst Prep 45, West Middlesex 7
Middletown 35, Camp Hill Trinity 28
Minersville 35, Shenandoah Valley 0
Mohawk 35, South Side 27
Montour 35, Knoch 3
Moshannon Valley 50, Tussey Mountain 34
Mount Union 41, Glendale 14
Muhlenberg 20, Conrad Weiser 14
Nazareth Area 48, Northampton 13
Neshannock 21, Laurel 7
New Brighton 27, Beaver Falls 20
New Castle 25, Mars 23
Newport 50, Upper Dauphin 14
North Allegheny 44, Mount Lebanon 27
North East 50, Saegertown 14
North Hills 20, Baldwin 14
North Penn-Mansfield 48, Bucktail 14
North Pocono 28, West Scranton 20
Northwest Area 42, Holy Redeemer 14
Northwestern 32, Maplewood 26
Notre Dame-Green Pond 28, Palmerton 14
Old Forge 24, Riverside 12
Olney Charter 18, KIPP Dubois 6
Oxford 55, Sun Valley 13
Palisades 49, Salisbury 0
Palmyra 24, Boiling Springs 6
Parkland 21, Whitehall 14
Peddie, N.J. 43, Malvern Prep 36
Penn Charter 20, Lawrenceville, N.J. 17
Penn Hills 44, Seneca Valley 28
Penn Wood 16, Interboro 14
GAME OF THE WEEK: Penn-Trafford 28, Gateway 0
Penns Manor 26, Blairsville 19
Penns Valley 48, Philipsburg-Osceola 24
Pequea Valley 55, Columbia 22
Perkiomen School 38, Pottsville Nativity 35
Peters Township 13, Norwin 7
Philadelphia George Washington 33, Fels 12
Philadelphia Northeast 33, Gratz 18
FEATURED GAME: Pine-Richland 47, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 17
Pittsburgh North Catholic 42, Avonworth 21
Portage Area 42, Windber 8
Pottsgrove 49, Pottstown 6
Pottsville 42, Tamaqua 12
Punxsutawney 23, St. Marys 6
Purchase Line 20, Northern Cambria 6
Quaker Valley 40, Hopewell 10
Reading 38, Fleetwood 13
Red Lion 47, Northeastern 34
Redbank Valley 55, Union/AC Valley(FB) 13
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 21, Bradford 7
Rochester 40, Northgate 0
Saucon Valley 49, Northwestern Lehigh 21
Schuylkill Haven 48, Mahanoy Area 0
Selinsgrove 25, Jersey Shore 6
Seneca 33, Eisenhower 13
Serra Catholic 26, South Allegheny 18
Seton-LaSalle 35, Apollo-Ridge 21
Shade 22, Meyersdale 15
FAN PICK OF THE WEEK: Shady Side Academy 35, Keystone Oaks 28
Sharon 60, Mercer 7
Sharpsville 21, Greenville 0
Shikellamy 28, Shamokin 7
Smethport 42, Port Allegany 8
Solanco 28, Elizabethtown 27, 2OT
South Fayette 43, Blackhawk 0
South Williamsport 56, Loyalsock 28
Southern Columbia 75, Milton 28
Southern Huntingdon 39, West Branch 20
Southern Lehigh 37, Bangor 6
Spring Grove 41, New Oxford 21
Spring-Ford 43, Methacton 7
Springdale 42, Riverview 7
State College 70, Carlisle 14
Strawberry Mansion 26, Palumbo 6
Stroudsburg 50, Pocono Mountain East 14
Susquehanna Township 40, Mechanicsburg 21
Susquehannock 26, Gettysburg 24
FEATURED GAME: Thomas Jefferson 56, Ringgold 7
Towanda 34, Canton 15
Tri-Valley 61, Millersburg 6
Trinity 48, Uniontown 14
Troy 42, Sayre Area 14
Twin Valley 42, Kutztown 12
Tyrone 27, Bald Eagle Area 19
USO 36, Carrick 20
Union Area 28, Summit Academy 14
Upper St. Clair 38, Chartiers Valley 12
Wallenpaupack 28, Wyoming Valley West 21
Warwick 62, Lebanon 28
Washington 54, Sto-Rox 16
Waynesboro 24, Northern York 13
Waynesburg Central 36, Southmoreland 14
Wellsboro 46, Muncy 14
West Allegheny 31, Kiski Area 7
West Lawn Wilson 33, Lancaster McCaskey 7
West Mifflin 14, Greensburg Salem 7
West Perry 21, Big Spring 7
West York 34, Kennard-Dale 28
Western Beaver 27, Shenango 21
Western Wayne 41, Honesdale 14
Williams Valley 40, East Juniata 20
Williamsport 38, Scranton 34
Wilmington 42, Reynolds 3
FEATURED GAME: Woodland Hills 31, Hampton 21
Wyalusing 36, Montgomery 35, 2OT
Wyoming Area 54, Hanover Area 14
Wyoming Seminary 28, Albany Academy, N.Y. 20
York 20, Dallastown Area 16
York Catholic 54, Hanover 34
