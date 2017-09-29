NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Know The Score: Sept. 29, 2017

PREP FOOTBALL

Academy Park 28, Chichester 7

Aliquippa 52, South Park 0

FEATURED GAME: Allderdice 28, Dubois 27

 

Allentown Central Catholic 42, East Stroudsburg North 20

Archbishop Wood 42, Archbishop Ryan 6

Armstrong 27, Plum 14

Avon Grove 38, Downingtown West 17

Bartram 47, Philadelphia Central 2

Beaver Area 24, Central Valley 22

Belle Vernon 35, Laurel Highlands 7

Bellefonte 55, Clearfield 28

Bellwood-Antis 45, Williamsburg 0

Berks Catholic 48, Exeter 7

Berlin-Brothersvalley 7, Ferndale 0

Bermudian Springs 34, Fairfield 8

Berwick 24, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 6

Bethel Park 55, Hempfield Area 21

Bethlehem Center 50, Chartiers-Houston 7

Bethlehem Freedom 24, Emmaus 17

Bethlehem Liberty 35, Allentown Dieruff 7

Bishop Guilfoyle 35, Penn Cambria 0

Bishop McCort 55, Richland 28

Bishop Shanahan 42, West Chester Henderson 7

Blacklick 34, North Star 22

Bloomsburg 13, Hughesville 0

Brentwood 40, Deer Lakes 0

Brookville 60, Clarion-Limestone 52

Butler 47, Shaler 0

California 53, Monessen 0

Cambridge Springs 49, Girard 20

Canon-McMillan 27, Altoona 23

Carmichaels 31, Mapletown 8

Cedar Crest 60, Garden Spot 30

Central Cambria 38, Bishop Carroll 3

Central Columbia 48, Warrior Run 7

Central Dauphin 20, Cumberland Valley 14

Central Dauphin East 36, Chambersburg 26

Central Mountain 35, Mifflinburg 28

Central York 41, South Western 0

Charleroi 46, Bentworth 14

Chestnut Ridge 42, Central Martinsburg 2

Clarion 41, Moniteau 7

Claysburg-Kimmel 47, Everett 0

Coatesville 49, West Chester Rustin 0

Cochranton 36, Titusville 13

Columbia-Montour 30, Cowanesque Valley 24

Conemaugh Township 28, Conemaugh Valley 14

Conneaut, Ohio 42, Corry 20

Coudersport 42, Cameron County 0

Curwensville 15, Brockway 13

Danville 13, Mount Carmel 9

Delco Christian 21, Valley Forge Military 17

Derry 42, Frazier 0

Donegal 54, ELCO 0

Dover 33, Eastern York 13

Dunmore 41, Montrose 0

East Allegheny 42, Carlynton 0

East Stroudsburg South 41, Pleasant Valley 25

Elizabeth Forward 50, Mount Pleasant 7

Ellwood City 20, Valley 18

Elwood City Riverside 26, Freedom 7

Erie Cathedral Prep 48, St. Francis, N.Y. 0

Erie High 62, Franklin 27

Erie McDowell 42, Hollidaysburg 38

Fairview 34, Warren 33

Forest Hills 15, Cambria Heights 0

Fort Cherry 32, West Greene 6

Fort Hill, Md. def. Westinghouse, forfeit

Fort Leboeuf 3, Harbor Creek 0

Fox Chapel 42, Moon 6

Frankford 28, West Philadelphia 0

Franklin Regional 33, Connellsville 0

Freeport 44, Burrell 0

General McLane 47, Conneaut Area 34

Glen Mills 22, Chester 0

Governor Mifflin 47, Daniel Boone 7

Greater Johnstown 35, Somerset 0

Greencastle Antrim 29, Mifflin County 22

Greensburg Central Catholic 36, Leechburg 13

Grove City 28, Slippery Rock 0

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 28, Cedar Cliff 21

Hempfield 16, Penn Manor 14

Hickory 41, Lakeview 14

High School of the Future 54, Edison 0

Highlands 30, Albert Gallatin 20

Homer-Center 36, United 0

Huntingdon 38, Juniata 20

FEATURED GAME: Imani Christian Academy 18, Clairton 6

 

Indiana 20, Ambridge 0

Iroquois 35, Union City 16

James Buchanan 30, Clear Spring, Md. 6

Jeannette 51, Bishop Canevin 7

Jefferson-Morgan 40, Avella 14

Jim Thorpe 27, Blue Mountain 0

Juniata Valley 24, Northern Bedford 7

Karns City 58, Keystone 14

LaSalle 34, Father Judge 0

Lackawanna Trail 28, Carbondale 14

Lake-Lehman 49, Tunkhannock 31

Lakeland 27, Susquehanna 6

Lampeter-Strasburg 61, Ephrata 6

Lancaster Catholic 45, Annville-Cleona 0

Lansdale Catholic 31, Conwell Egan 21

Latin Charter 32, Roxborough 0

Lehighton 22, North Schuylkill 14

Lewisburg 28, Montoursville 9

Ligonier Valley 42, West Shamokin 0

Line Mountain 21, Halifax 0

Littlestown 28, Delone 27

Lower Dauphin 49, Red Land 9

Manheim Central 17, Cocalico 7

Manheim Township 49, Conestoga Valley 28

Marian Catholic 48, Panther Valley 12

Marion Center 27, Saltsburg 15

McGuffey 33, Yough 0

Meadville 36, Farrell 13

Mercyhurst Prep 45, West Middlesex 7

Middletown 35, Camp Hill Trinity 28

Minersville 35, Shenandoah Valley 0

Mohawk 35, South Side 27

Montour 35, Knoch 3

Moshannon Valley 50, Tussey Mountain 34

Mount Union 41, Glendale 14

Muhlenberg 20, Conrad Weiser 14

Nazareth Area 48, Northampton 13

Neshannock 21, Laurel 7

New Brighton 27, Beaver Falls 20

New Castle 25, Mars 23

Newport 50, Upper Dauphin 14

North Allegheny 44, Mount Lebanon 27

North East 50, Saegertown 14

North Hills 20, Baldwin 14

North Penn-Mansfield 48, Bucktail 14

North Pocono 28, West Scranton 20

Northwest Area 42, Holy Redeemer 14

Northwestern 32, Maplewood 26

Notre Dame-Green Pond 28, Palmerton 14

Old Forge 24, Riverside 12

Olney Charter 18, KIPP Dubois 6

Oxford 55, Sun Valley 13

Palisades 49, Salisbury 0

Palmyra 24, Boiling Springs 6

Parkland 21, Whitehall 14

Peddie, N.J. 43, Malvern Prep 36

Penn Charter 20, Lawrenceville, N.J. 17

Penn Hills 44, Seneca Valley 28

Penn Wood 16, Interboro 14

GAME OF THE WEEK: Penn-Trafford 28, Gateway 0

 

Penns Manor 26, Blairsville 19

Penns Valley 48, Philipsburg-Osceola 24

Pequea Valley 55, Columbia 22

Perkiomen School 38, Pottsville Nativity 35

Peters Township 13, Norwin 7

Philadelphia George Washington 33, Fels 12

Philadelphia Northeast 33, Gratz 18

FEATURED GAME: Pine-Richland 47, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 17

 

Pittsburgh North Catholic 42, Avonworth 21

Portage Area 42, Windber 8

Pottsgrove 49, Pottstown 6

Pottsville 42, Tamaqua 12

Punxsutawney 23, St. Marys 6

Purchase Line 20, Northern Cambria 6

Quaker Valley 40, Hopewell 10

Reading 38, Fleetwood 13

Red Lion 47, Northeastern 34

Redbank Valley 55, Union/AC Valley(FB) 13

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 21, Bradford 7

Rochester 40, Northgate 0

Saucon Valley 49, Northwestern Lehigh 21

Schuylkill Haven 48, Mahanoy Area 0

Selinsgrove 25, Jersey Shore 6

Seneca 33, Eisenhower 13

Serra Catholic 26, South Allegheny 18

Seton-LaSalle 35, Apollo-Ridge 21

Shade 22, Meyersdale 15

FAN PICK OF THE WEEK: Shady Side Academy 35, Keystone Oaks 28

 

Sharon 60, Mercer 7

Sharpsville 21, Greenville 0

Shikellamy 28, Shamokin 7

Smethport 42, Port Allegany 8

Solanco 28, Elizabethtown 27, 2OT

South Fayette 43, Blackhawk 0

South Williamsport 56, Loyalsock 28

Southern Columbia 75, Milton 28

Southern Huntingdon 39, West Branch 20

Southern Lehigh 37, Bangor 6

Spring Grove 41, New Oxford 21

Spring-Ford 43, Methacton 7

Springdale 42, Riverview 7

State College 70, Carlisle 14

Strawberry Mansion 26, Palumbo 6

Stroudsburg 50, Pocono Mountain East 14

Susquehanna Township 40, Mechanicsburg 21

Susquehannock 26, Gettysburg 24

FEATURED GAME: Thomas Jefferson 56, Ringgold 7

 

Towanda 34, Canton 15

Tri-Valley 61, Millersburg 6

Trinity 48, Uniontown 14

Troy 42, Sayre Area 14

Twin Valley 42, Kutztown 12

Tyrone 27, Bald Eagle Area 19

USO 36, Carrick 20

Union Area 28, Summit Academy 14

Upper St. Clair 38, Chartiers Valley 12

Wallenpaupack 28, Wyoming Valley West 21

Warwick 62, Lebanon 28

Washington 54, Sto-Rox 16

Waynesboro 24, Northern York 13

Waynesburg Central 36, Southmoreland 14

Wellsboro 46, Muncy 14

West Allegheny 31, Kiski Area 7

West Lawn Wilson 33, Lancaster McCaskey 7

West Mifflin 14, Greensburg Salem 7

West Perry 21, Big Spring 7

West York 34, Kennard-Dale 28

Western Beaver 27, Shenango 21

Western Wayne 41, Honesdale 14

Williams Valley 40, East Juniata 20

Williamsport 38, Scranton 34

Wilmington 42, Reynolds 3

FEATURED GAME: Woodland Hills 31, Hampton 21

 

Wyalusing 36, Montgomery 35, 2OT

Wyoming Area 54, Hanover Area 14

Wyoming Seminary 28, Albany Academy, N.Y. 20

York 20, Dallastown Area 16

York Catholic 54, Hanover 34

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

