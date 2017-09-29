WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Ohio Congressman Running For Governor Pulls Ad From NFL Broadcast

Filed Under: Jim Renacci, National Anthem Protest, NFL, Ohio

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A Republican congressman running for Ohio governor has pulled a $20,000 television ad from an upcoming NFL broadcast over protests by players kneeling during the national anthem.

U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci announced Friday he was cancelling the ad scheduled to run Sunday during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Renacci acknowledged players’ First Amendment right to the protest but called the behavior appalling and disparaging to the U.S. flag and national anthem.

Renacci said the ad will be rescheduled for a non-NFL event.

The taking of a knee during the national anthem was started last year by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to draw attention to racial injustice and police brutality.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch