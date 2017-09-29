Special Teams Shake-Up, Injury Concerns Highlight Steelers Friday Practice

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Despite earning the highest yearly salary for any NFL wide receiver just seven months ago, Antonio Brown may find himself back on special teams when the team travels to Baltimore this Sunday.

After Eli Rogers muffed a punt in the Steelers overtime loss in Chicago, Brown worked some with the punt return unit this week in practice.

“Who knows,” Brown said Friday. “I tell ya, I’m always open for business. I guess I got two jobs now.”

This is the first season that Brown has not worked as a punt returner since he broke into the league in 2010.

That year, coincidentally, was the last time the Steelers won at M&T Bank Stadium with Ben Roethlisberger under center. The Steelers only win in Baltimore since 2010 was a 2012 victory with Charlie Batch starting in place of Roethlisberger.

“I think we just got to find a way to win,” Brown said. “Each year presents a new opportunity and I think it’s about time. It’s time we beat those guys at their house.”

Friday’s practice also brought a host of injury concerns and clarifications.

Linebacker James Harrison missed practice entirely with an illness, which appears to have made its way around to several players in the last two weeks.

Safety Sean Davis was limited with an ankle injury, while tackle Marcus Gilbert and safety Mike Mitchell were limited with hamstring concerns.

But there was good news, as it appears guard Ramon Foster will play despite a thumb injury. As will defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt, who went full in practice after a biceps injury just two snaps into the Steelers week one win in Cleveland.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Tuitt said. “I’m excited to get back. I’m like a chicken with my head cut off right now.”

The feeling was shared by his fellow defensive end Cam Heyward, who resonated the harsh criticisms of the defense after allowing over 200 rushing yards to the Bears.

“We might get some more throws than this past week, but everything is predicated by the run,” he said. “It’s our job to put them in tough situations. We have to do that play-in and play-out.”