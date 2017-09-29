Steelers Lose 22-Thousand Facebook Friends Following Anthem Controversy

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to remain in the tunnel during the anthem angered a lot of their fans, in fact, they lost thousands of those fans on social media.

Social media data shows the Steelers have lost more than 22-thousand fans on Facebook this week.

Keep in mind, they still have nearly six and a half million fans left on their Facebook page.

Twitter reaction has been the exact opposite.

The Steelers have gained more than 32-thousand “likes” on Twitter this week.

The Steelers have been embroiled in controversy all week after the team remained in the tunnel during the national anthem during their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday. Some life-long fans even took to social media to burn their Steelers merchandise.

Former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva was the lone player who emerged from the tunnel during the national anthem; he later apologized for making his team mates look bad.

Sales of Villanueva’s jersey took off; overnight he became the top selling jersey in the NFL.

He later said he would be donating all proceeds of his jersey sales to military groups.

The Steelers announced earlier in the week that they would all be on the field and standing for the national anthem this week.