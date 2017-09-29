Weekend Closure On Tap For Inbound Parkway East

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A weekend closure of the westbound lanes of the Parkway East is set to begin Friday night.

The closures in the vicinity of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and Greenfield Bridge are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. They will last no later than 5 a.m. on Monday, October 2.

Outbound lane restrictions are also scheduled to begin Friday night at 9 p.m. Those will wrap up by Saturday, September 30, at noon. It will be followed by a single lane restriction from Saturday at noon until Saturday evening.

The official detour for drivers using the westbound Parkway East will take them through Wilkinsburg to 5th Avenue through Oakland, and back on the Parkway at the Boulevard of the Allies. Police will be monitoring key intersections in an effort to keep things moving.

Fans going to the Pitt football game and coming from the east may want to consider using Route 28 to get into the city.

The closures and restrictions are needed to complete roadway resurfacing.

