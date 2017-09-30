NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

13-Year-Old Crashes Car Into Playground, Almost Hits Baby

HIGHLAND PARK (KDKA) — A 13-year-old crashed a vehicle into a Highland Park playground, almost hitting a baby, Saturday afternoon.

It happened at Super Playground off Reservoir Drive.

Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler said the driver’s 19-year-old sister tried to get into the driver’s seat before the crash.

It is unclear why the 13-year-old was driving the vehicle.

No one was injured, but Toler says a baby was almost hit.

Part of the playground’s fence was knocked out of place, but there did not appear to be any serious damage to any playground equipment.

It is unknown at this point if charges will be filed.

