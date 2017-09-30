NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Boy, 3, Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself With Father’s Gun

Filed Under: Accidental Death, Concealed Carry Law

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PARMA, Ohio (AP) – Police say the gun a 3-year-old Ohio boy used to accidentally shoot himself was found by the toddler in the console of his father’s van.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the boy killed Thursday afternoon in the Cleveland suburb of Parma as Christian Hein, of Richfield. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Parma police initially said the boy was 4 years old.

Police say the toddler’s father was outside the van saying goodbye to his parents in the driveway of their Parma home when Christian found the gun and shot himself. An emergency crew took him to a hospital where he died.

Police say the father has a concealed carry permit.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch