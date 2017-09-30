NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Report: Man Allegedly Threatens To Burn Down Teenage Girlfriend’s House, Kill Her Pets

SLIGO, Pa. (KDKA) — A Clarion man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked and threatened his teenage girlfriend earlier this week.

The incident happened at a home on South Reidsburg Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Explore Clarion reports that 20-year-old Jacob Stephen Powell, of Clarion, allegedly punched his 17-year-old girlfriend in the face and threatened her with a knife.

He then allegedly told his girlfriend and her mother he would burn down their house, kill their pets and “have them jumped.”

Powell is facing a number of charges, including simple assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

He was arraigned Tuesday evening and lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday afternoon.

