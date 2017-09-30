NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

President Trump: ‘Very Important NFL Players Stand’

Filed Under: Donald Trump, National Anthem Protest, NFL

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is stoking the controversy over his call for punitive action against NFL players who take a knee or otherwise protest during the national anthem.

Trump has tweeted anew that players should remain standing out of respect for the nation and its flag.

Trump took time Saturday night from a Twitter rant against criticism of the federal response to hurricane damage in Puerto Rico to tweet again about the NFL. In his message he said it was “very important” that NFL players stand during Sunday’s games to show respect for flag and country.

Relatively few players had demonstrated before Trump’s remarks at an Alabama political rally on Sept. 22. Last Sunday, more than 100 NFL players sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance during the national anthem.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch