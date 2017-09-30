NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Several Western Pa. Counties Under Frost Advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some warmer days are coming next week, but for now, parts of western Pennsylvania are under a frost advisory.

Areas affected by the frost advisory include Armstrong, Indiana, Mercer, Venango, Lawrence, Butler and Clarion counties. The advisory is in effect from 12:01 a.m. until 9 a.m. Sunday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The National Weather Service says temperatures could fall into the low to mid-30s overnight and unprotected vegetation may be damaged or killed.

Parts of Ohio and northern West Virginia also fell under the frost advisory.

