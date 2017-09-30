Several Western Pa. Counties Under Frost Advisory

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some warmer days are coming next week, but for now, parts of western Pennsylvania are under a frost advisory.
Areas affected by the frost advisory include Armstrong, Indiana, Mercer, Venango, Lawrence, Butler and Clarion counties. The advisory is in effect from 12:01 a.m. until 9 a.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Service says temperatures could fall into the low to mid-30s overnight and unprotected vegetation may be damaged or killed.
Parts of Ohio and northern West Virginia also fell under the frost advisory.