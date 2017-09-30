Report: Police Open Fire On Actor Filming Robbery Scene For Movie

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (KDKA) — Officers responded to the scene of a reported armed robbery earlier this week and opened fire on the apparent robber, not knowing the incident was just a scene in a movie.

CBS affiliate WFMY reports that someone called 911 and reported a possible armed robbery at a bar in Crawfordsville, Ind., late Tuesday afternoon. The caller had seen a man wearing a ski mask enter the building, carrying a gun.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a man wearing a mask backing out of the bar, holding a gun. Officers told him to drop his weapon. State police say the man then turned towards the officers, who felt threatened and fired at the man.

State police told WFMY the man then dropped the gun, took off the mask and yelled that it was a movie set. The actor was released after police were able to confirm his story.

According to police, the film crew and other actors were inside the bar when police arrived.

WFMY says the production company, Montgomery County Movies, did not tell police or other businesses in the area that a movie would be filming at the bar.

The production company posted a message on their Facebook page, saying they are “currently working with local law enforcement to put a plan in place so this doesn’t happen again.” According to the production company, no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.