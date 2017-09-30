NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Legal Pot Brings Government Jobs To California

Filed Under: Legal Marijuana

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (AP) – One of the things to blossom in California’s emerging marijuana industry isn’t green and leafy, it’s government jobs.

Recreational marijuana use becomes legal in California in 2018 and the state is on a hiring binge to help bring order to the new pot economy.

Scientists. Tax collectors. Typists. Analysts. Lawyers.

There could be nearly 500 new jobs by mid-2019.

The swiftly expanding bureaucracy represents just one aspect of the complex challenge faced by California: Come January, the state will unite its longstanding medical cannabis industry with the newly legalized recreational one, creating what will be the country’s largest legal pot market.

This year’s state budget included about $100 million to fund regulatory programs for marijuana.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch