Man Who Threatened Federal Agent Gets 3 Years

U.S. Secret Service

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – A western New York man will spend more than three years behind bars for threatening in a voicemail to kill a U.S. Secret Service agent and his family.

Court records show a federal judge Friday recommended Joshua Michael Furbeck receive drug abuse and mental health treatment while in prison.

A criminal complaint says the 22-year-old Furbeck threatened to kill Senior Special Agent Christopher Secondo and his family in an expletive-laced voicemail in September of 2016.

Secondo had interviewed Furbeck four years earlier in a separate case.

Prosecutors say Furbeck was upset the agent hadn’t returned his calls. They say he also threatened an ex-girlfriend and posted photos of guns online.

The judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation before Furbeck’s sentencing.

Furbeck’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

