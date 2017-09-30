Mother Of 4 Left Kids Alone At Home To Go To Europe

NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Johnstown, Iowa (KDKA) — Erin lee Macke is facing charges after she left her four children at home to take a trip to Europe.

Macke was charged with four counts of child endangerment along with some other charges.

The 30-year-old mother was released on bail Friday, but cannot see her children.

CBS affiliate KCCI reports that Macke’s children are 12, 12, 7, and 6-years old.

Macke left the children at home to go to Germany and when police contacted her on Sept. 21, she advised them she was planning on staying until Oct. 1.

She returned home Wednesday, Sept. 27 and was arrested Thursday, Sept. 28.

Macke’s children are staying with family members.

Her next court date is Oct. 9.

CBS affiliate KCCI also reports that Macke is being charged with one count of transfer of a pistol or revolver to a person under 21. Police state that a firearm was within reach of the children at their home.

