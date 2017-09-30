NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Ohio Couple Jailed For Keeping Dead Body In Home

Filed Under: Couple Arrested

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio couple charged criminally for keeping a Vietnam veteran’s decomposing body in their home for several months to steal his Social Security and veteran benefits have received six months in jail.

The New Philadelphia Times Reporter reports 50-year-old Brian Sorohan and 46-year-old Stacy Sorohan, both of Wainwright, also received two years’ probation Thursday in Tuscarawas County.

They pleaded no contest to gross abuse of a corpse and theft in a plea agreement. The couple must pay $1,300 in restitution to the Veterans Administration and $4,100 to the Social Security Administration.

Seventy-one-year-old Robert Harris’ body was found in the couple’s home March 22. Authorities searched the home that day after relatives became concerned about Harris’ well-being.

Attorneys for the couple said in court the Sorohans regretted what they did.

___

Information from: The Times Reporter, http://www.timesreporter.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch