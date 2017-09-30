Perry South March Calls For Justice In Mother’s Unsolved Murder

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PERRY SOUTH (KDKA) — More than 100 family members, friends, neighbors and other concerned citizens gathered on North Charles Street on Saturday to celebrate the life of Nikki Dailey and call for justice in her murder.

“Nikki was a great person,” Lakesha Lowry, Nikki’s mother, said. “She had no criminal records. A god-fearing woman. There’s no way these detectives aren’t working around the clock to solve this murder.”

They marched down North Charles Street chanting slogans and calling on police to make an arrest in the murder of Dailey and other unsolved homicides involving African-American women around the city. When they reached the spot where Nikki was killed, the marchers stopped at the memorial on the sidewalk.

On Aug. 6, she was shot while getting out of her car. She grabbed her 7-month-old daughter, ran across North Charles and collapsed trying to escape from the gunman.

“We’re thankful to God that he gave her enough strength to continue to protect her child even when her own life was in danger,” Lowry said.

“So we understand that this is a young lady that did nothing to deserve this. Who deserves this?” Pastor Dorothy Stubbs with New Evangelistic Ministries told the crowd at the memorial.

Stubbs thinks it’s a good sign that so many people showed up, ready to take a stand.

“We came out here for a reason. We came out here for unity in the community. We came out here today because we are sick and tired of being sick and tired,” she said.

“I’m pleading with Pittsburgh, anybody that’s seen something, that knows something, please get in touch with the police to let them know what happened,” Lowry said.

“We need to speak up in situations like this because, after all, right is right and wrong is wrong,” Rev. Soloman Cooper of the Greater Allen A.M.E. Church said.