Report: President Donald Trump To Appear At W.Va. Town Hall Meeting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — President Donald Trump will reportedly make an appearance at a town hall meeting in Morgantown, W.Va., on Wednesday.

CBS affiliate WDTV reports that Trump will sit down with Sean Hannity for a taping of his Fox News show.

WDTV says the event is invitation only and will take place at the Metropolitan Theatre.

Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom reported the news on his Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

The president was in Huntington, W.Va., back in August for a campaign-style event.

