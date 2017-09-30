NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Shooting In New Castle Leaves 1 Dead

New Castle (KDKA) — New Castle City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Friday night.

Officers were called to 901 Franklin Ave, after a man was reported to be shot. They arrived to find 22-year-old Dakota Olinger on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the facial area.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Castle City Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 724-656-3558.

Tips can an also be left at the tip line on www.newcastlepd.com

