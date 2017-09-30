Shooting In New Castle Leaves 1 Dead

Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 Injury Report: T.J. Watt and Stephon Tuitt Expected To Suit Up Against RavensThe Pittsburgh Steelers head into Baltimore with good news as T.J. Watt and Stephon Tuitt are expected to return to the field. Watt missed last last week's game and Tuitt has been out since early in Week 1. The winner of the Steelers-Ravens game will be in sole possession of first place in the AFC North.