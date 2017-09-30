NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Woman Arrested After Killing Mother With Crossbow

Filed Under: Crossbow Death, Murder

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PALMERTON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in the death of her mother who police allege was killed with a crossbow after the two argued.

Fifty-one-year-old Lisa Marie Caplan of Palmerton is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault in the death of 71-year-old Sandra Marie Barndt.

State police in Carbon County said other relatives became concerned after not having any contact with the victim since Wednesday and asked police to check on her. Officers went to the Palmerton home Friday and found her body.

Caplan remained in custody pending an Oct. 11 preliminary hearing. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney and a number listed in her name had been disconnected.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch