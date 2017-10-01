Police Searching For Missing Insulin-Dependent Man

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — Police say an insulin-dependent man who lives in Brighton Heights has been missing since Friday.
According to Pittsburgh Police, 69-year-old Alfonso Moreno left the facility in Brighton Heights where he lives around 9 a.m. Friday and never returned.
A caretaker reported Moreno missing. Police say he is insulin-dependent.
Moreno is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall and approximately 250 pounds with a stocky build. He has brown eyes and brownish/gray hair.
He was clean shaven when he left the facility on Friday.
Anyone who has seen Moreno or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons at (412) 323-7141.