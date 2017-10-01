HERE WE GO! Steelers-Ravens Preview | Pouncey: 'We Will Be Standing For National Anthem' | Injury Report | Special Teams Shake-Up | National Anthem Controversy | More Steelers

Former Postal Employee Gets 6 Years for Drug Trafficking Operation

Filed Under: Drug Trafficking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A former U.S. Postal Service employee has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiring to bring marijuana into Pennsylvania and laundering money from the sales.

Fifty-seven-year-old Ramona Long of Oroville, California, was sentenced this week in the Middle District of Pennsylvania after pleading guilty to conspiring to manufacture and distribute 100 kilograms of marijuana and conspiracy to launder drug proceeds.

Authorities said she and three other California residents were part of a $500,000 drug-trafficking operation that sent drugs through the mail from northern California to York County between September 2014 and January 2016.

Authorities said Long used her job as a post office supervisor to make sure authorities didn’t find the drug shipments. One co-defendant is serving a sentence in the case and two others await sentencing.

