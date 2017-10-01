Hundreds Search For Missing Mt. Pleasant Woman

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Hundreds of people assisted in a search for a missing Mount Pleasant woman Sunday.
Thirty-one-year-old Leah Marie Owens has been missing since Sept. 17.
More than 300 people registered to participate in a search in Bullskin Township on Sunday morning, and about 400 personnel were on hand to help.
Justin Jellots, Owens’ brother-in-law and the search operation sections chief working with Bring Our Missing Home, said they used drones, mounted teams on horseback and ATVs in their search. They also had boats searching nearby bodies of water.
“We covered a lot of areas of interest today,” Jellots said. “We don’t plan on stopping, even though we didn’t have anything really solid to go on. As far as findings go, we found a lot of pieces of interest.”
Jellots says they plan to coordinate another search within the next week or so.
Police found Owens’ Ford Escape, which had also been missing, earlier this week, but they did not say where it was found.
Anyone with information on Owens’ whereabouts should contact State Police in Uniontown.