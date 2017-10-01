Man Wanted On Burglary, Assault Charges In Squirrel Hill

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, including burglary and simple assault, in Squirrel Hill.
According to Pittsburgh Police, Bruce Bergstein is wanted on charges of burglary, theft, simple assault and receiving stolen property in connection to an incident that happened in Oakland on March 15.
Police say the victim in the incident saw Bergstein leaving his home and confronted him. The two got into a “scuffle,” and Bergstein fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and some jewelry.
Police ask anyone with information that could lead to Bergstein’s arrest to call (412) 323-7800 and ask for the Burglary Squad.