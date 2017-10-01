OJ Simpson Released From Prison After 9 Years

HERE WE GO! Steelers-Ravens Preview | Pouncey: 'We Will Be Standing For National Anthem' | Injury Report | Special Teams Shake-Up | National Anthem Controversy | More Steelers

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A Nevada prison official says O.J. Simpson, the former football legend and Hollywood star, has been released from a Nevada prison in Lovelock after serving nine years for armed robbery.

Unlike when he walked free after his murder trial in 1995, Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.

Nevada state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press Simpson was released early Sunday.

The 70-year-old Simpson told the parole board that he wanted to live in Florida. The Florida Department of Corrections said officials had not received a transfer request or required documents.

Simpson was sent to prison in Nevada for a botched hotel-room heist of sports memorabilia 12 years after he was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

