Washington Co. Man With Knife Fatally Shot By State Troopers

CANTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State troopers fatally shot a Washington County man who had a knife and was threatening neighbors Sunday afternoon.
It happened just after 4 p.m. at a trailer park on Mark Avenue in Canton Township
State police say troopers were sent to the area for a report of a man with a knife acting erratically and threatening neighbors.
The man was later identified as 34-year-old Anthony Edward Gallo.
According to state police, troopers repeatedly told Gallo to drop the knife. When Gallo refused, the troopers fatally shot him.
The investigation is ongoing. More details will be released at a press conference Monday morning.
State police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or been threatened by Gallo to call them at (724) 223-5200.