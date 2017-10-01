HERE WE GO! Steelers-Ravens Recap | Steelers Stand For Anthem | Vince Williams' Tweet To Fans Who Burned Gear | National Anthem Controversy | More Steelers

Washington Co. Man With Knife Fatally Shot By State Troopers

CANTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State troopers fatally shot a Washington County man who had a knife and was threatening neighbors Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at a trailer park on Mark Avenue in Canton Township

State police say troopers were sent to the area for a report of a man with a knife acting erratically and threatening neighbors.

The man was later identified as 34-year-old Anthony Edward Gallo.

anthony edward gallo Washington Co. Man With Knife Fatally Shot By State Troopers

(Photo Credit: Family)

According to state police, troopers repeatedly told Gallo to drop the knife. When Gallo refused, the troopers fatally shot him.

The investigation is ongoing. More details will be released at a press conference Monday morning.

State police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or been threatened by Gallo to call them at (724) 223-5200.

