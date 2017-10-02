Police: Homicide Investigation Underway After Hunters Find Bodies In Conemaugh Twp. Woods

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police say a homicide investigation is underway after two bodies were found in a wooded area in Conemaugh Township on Friday.

According to state police, hunters found two bodies in a wooded area along Ligonier Pike sometime Friday.

State police say the incident is being considered a homicide based on evidence found at the scene.

A Mercyhurst University forensic anthropology team is assisting Pennsylvania State Police to identify the individuals.

State police say the incident may be connected to a missing persons investigation involving Damian Michael Staniszewski and James Edward Smith.

Staniszewski, 19, and Smith, 32, were last seen in Portage Borough on March 26 of this year. In July, Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan said the two men were likely dead, although authorities couldn’t prove it at the time.

Anyone with information connected to this investigation is asked to call state police at (814) 445-4104 or (814) 471-6500.