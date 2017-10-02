Ground Turkey Recalled Due To Possible Metal Contamination

WATCH LIVE: CBS News from Las Vegas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of pounds of ground turkey are being recalled due to a possible metal contamination.

The FSIS says the North Carolina company Prestage Foods is recalling more than 38,000 pounds of ground turkey after a metal shaving was found in a package of the turkey.

The ground turkey was produced on Sept. 25 and 26.

The following products are affected:

  • 1.2-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring”
  • 1.0-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast”
  • 1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey breast WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS”
  • 1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS”

The products were shipped to retail distribution centers in several states, including Pennsylvania.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported. Consumers who purchased the products should throw them away or return them.

More information can be found on the FSIS website.

