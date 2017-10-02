Ending To Offseason Has A Nice Ring To It For Penguins

WATCH LIVE: CBS News from Las Vegas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the new season about to get underway, there are some final orders of business to take care of for the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

On Wednesday night, the Pens will raise their fifth championship banner to the rafters of PPG Paints Arena. Then, the new season will get underway with a game against the St. Louis Blues.

But, on Monday, the Pens gathered for one final celebration at the Carnegie Museum of Art where they received their championship rings.

Like last year, Jostens designed the nine-carat rings, which features more than 400 diamonds. They were crafted from 14-karat white and yellow gold.

Pittsburgh Penguins President and CEO David Morehouse said in a statement on the Penguins’ website: “It always is a very special day, and a dream come true, for an NHL player, coach or staff member to receive a Stanley Cup ring. We want to thank everyone at Jostens for doing a great job in creating this phenomenal ring to honor our back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. We are proud of what they accomplished and proud of what they mean to our city. The ring is a lasting tribute to their season of excellence.”

The ring features the Penguins’ logo on top with the words, “Stanley Cup Champion,” framing the top and bottom edges.

This year, the logo features a special touch with the skating Penguins’ eye engraved with as a “5.”

The right panel of the ring features five white-gold Stanley Cups, representing the franchises five championship, and the year “2017,” which is encrusted with 23 diamonds. The left side has the players’ name and number with two diamond-encrusted Stanley Cups and the wording, “BACK 2 BACK.”

Engraved on the inside is the team’s motto “Play The Right Way,” and the records of the four playoff series that led them to their fifth championship.

Back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions. Now that has a nice ring to it. 💍🏆

Here are Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel with their rings:

Back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions. Now that has a nice ring to it. 💍🏆

Here’s Jake Guentzel celebrating:

Back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions. Now that has a nice ring to it. 💍🏆

And, Evgeni Malkin posted a little video to his Instagram page from the ceremony:

TEAM💪

In addition to receiving the rings, the players’ names were engraved on the Stanley Cup over the weekend.

The Keeper of the Cup posted this photo to Twitter showing the process:

And here it is, Pittsburgh. Your 2017 Stanley Cup champs…

