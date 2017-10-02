‘The Scariest Moment Of My Life’: Locals Arrive Home, Describe Las Vegas Shooting As Mass Chaos

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mass chaos is how folks from Pittsburgh and the tri-state area describe the scene in Las Vegas late Sunday night.

Amy Murphy, from Lawrenceville, was one of many who experienced the aftermath.

“I heard probably five or 10 gunshots real fast, and then I heard another five or 10, and then I went into the hotel and then people just started running everywhere,” Murphy said.

Murphy was in Las Vegas with some friends celebrating a birthday, and didn’t realize something was wrong until one very scary moment.

“I heard somebody yell, ‘There’s a shooter,’ so I just continued to run. I called my parents. I told them we were on our way, and I went to my room,” Murphy said.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas: “Were you concerned about your life at that point?”

Murphy: “Very concerned. I have a 17-year-old. I wanted to make it home to him.”

Other people were left clueless as to what was going on.

“We had a lockdown at our hotel. It was maybe like midnight or something, and they said it was a dangerous situation. They didn’t say what, and ‘please stay in your room,’ so we did,” said Bob Drafall, from State College.

Others experienced the trauma firsthand.

“Everyone was just running up the Strip, so we jumped into a cab and there was a young couple, probably 20-years-old, jumped in the cab with us, and she was hysterical, put her head on my lap, and said there were dead people everywhere,” said Jackie Fabiszewski, from Cleveland.

“It was the scariest moment of my life,” said Mike Pontzloff, from Shaler.