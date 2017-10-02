LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: 58 Killed, 500-Plus Injured | Shooting Suspect | Trump | Concertgoers On Shooting | Pittsburghers In Vegas | FBI: 'No Connection' To ISIS | PA Officials' Statements | Blood Donations | More

Report: Singer Tom Petty Found Unconscious, In Cardiac Arrest

Filed Under: TMZ, tom petty

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) — Musician Tom Petty has reportedly been rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest according to TMZ.

Petty was reportedly found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest Sunday night.

TMZ reports Petty was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

TMZ says when Petty arrived at the hospital he had no brain activity and the decision was made to take him off of life support.

Petty’s condition is not known.

The singer just wrapped up a huge tour which ended in Hollywood last Monday, he is 66-years old.

Petty rose to fame in the late 70s as part of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch