Report: Singer Tom Petty Found Unconscious, In Cardiac Arrest

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) — Musician Tom Petty has reportedly been rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest according to TMZ.

Petty was reportedly found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest Sunday night.

TMZ reports Petty was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

TMZ says when Petty arrived at the hospital he had no brain activity and the decision was made to take him off of life support.

Petty’s condition is not known.

The singer just wrapped up a huge tour which ended in Hollywood last Monday, he is 66-years old.

Petty rose to fame in the late 70s as part of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.