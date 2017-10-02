President Trump’s W.Va. Visit Canceled In Wake Of Las Vegas Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — President Donald Trump’s planned appearance in Morgantown, W.Va., has been canceled in the wake of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Trump was scheduled to sit down with Sean Hannity for a taping of his Fox News show at a town hall meeting in Morgantown on Wednesday.
The president announced Monday that he would be visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday in the wake of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.
After the announcement was made, Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom posted on Facebook, saying Trump would not be coming to Morgantown.
It is unknown at this point if the taping will be rescheduled for a later date.