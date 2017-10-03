Cheers! Brewery Creates First Beer Brewed For Menopausal Women

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A New Hampshire brewery has created what it claims is the first beer brewed specifically for menopausal women.

The Portsmouth Brewery says the beer, called “Libeeration,” will be released on Thursday.

The brewery says “Libeeration” was designed specifically for women experiencing menopausal symptoms.

The Portsmouth Brewery co-owner Joanne Francis calls the beer a breakthrough in a heavily male dominated industry.

In a press release Francis says:

“It’s taken years to bring this idea to market. After consulting with women health practitioners and herbalists, our team came up with ingredients believed to relieve symptoms like sleeplessness, hot flashes, and mood swings. And, we want to shift the mentality from focusing on the negative aspects of this stage in life, to celebrating the liberating aspects! Fun, crazy, wildly different: that was our goal to reach women who truly know what it means to be hot!”

Francis says when she first floated the idea of a brew for menopausal women six-years ago the reaction from the staff was disgust and horror.

“A whole world of women love craft beer and many more will discover it,” says Francis.

The Portsmouth Brewery says the beer contains a combination of ingredients herbalists use to help women dealing with hormone shifts that come with age including motherwort, lemon balm, chamomile, stinging nettle, mugwort, rose, chickweed, and damiana.

For more information about the beer, click here.