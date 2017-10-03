Pa. Coach Celebrating Wedding Anniversary Among Those Killed In Las Vegas Mass Shooting

SHIPPENSBURG (KDKA) – A youth wrestling and baseball coach from Shippensburg is among the 59 killed when a gunman opened fire at a Las Vegas outdoor music festival.

In a Facebook post, Shippensburg police say that Bill Wolfe Jr. was killed in the mass shooting.

“It is with the most of broken hearts, the families of Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife Robyn share that Bill has been confirmed to be among the deceased as a result of the mass attack in Las Vegas,” police wrote in the post. “Please continue to hold our entire family as well as those affected across the nation in your unending prayers.”

WHTM-TV reports that Wolfe was a Shippensburg Little League and elementary school wrestling coach and was in in Las Vegas to celebrate his 20th wedding anniversary. Friends said he was shot and became separated from his wife in the confusion.

Shippensburg Little League also posted a statement on Facebook.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that our League announces the confirmed loss of Coach Bill Wolfe in the tragic events that took place in Las Vegas this past weekend. This league is far more than a sports organization. It is a family, and that was so evident by the amount of support shown by our Little Leagues families during this unfathomable time of sorrow. We ask that you all help us keep Bill’s memory alive through your continued commitment to this League and the youth that Bill impacted on a daily basis. His family will forever be in our thoughts and prayers,” the statement reads.

A GoFundMe account is raising money for the Wolfe family. Nearly $10,000 has been raised so far.