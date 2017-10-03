WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Death Toll Rising | Shooting Suspect | Baden Native | Butler Co. Warden | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | Hotel Security | Trump | Concertgoers On Shooting | Blood Donations | More

Funeral Director Accused Of Taking Selfies With Bodies Facing New Charges

Filed Under: Angeliegha Stewart, Monroe County, Pennsylvania

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania funeral director already facing charges of taking photos with corpses to gross out her friends and relatives is facing new charges of evidence tampering.

The Monroe County district attorney’s office Angeliegha Stewart alleges deleted four images from her Google photos account during an ongoing investigation. Prosecutors say two of the photos were selfies with bodies in the background and two were of the faces of dead people.

Stewart previously was charged with abuse of a corpse and marijuana possession.

Defense attorney Corey Kolcharno calls the charges “completely baseless.” He said Tuesday the charges “appear to be the result of a targeted investigation.”

The Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home in East Stroudsburg has said it is “disappointed” by the allegations and is cooperating with authorities.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch