Goats, Donkey Corralled After Getting Loose In Pittsburgh

Filed Under: Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Ten goats and a donkey that were helping to clear vines and weeds in a Pittsburgh park were quickly corralled after they got loose from their enclosure.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor tells the Tribune-Review the animals were reported loose in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Tuesday. They were rounded up, and no damage to any property was reported.

A post on the Allegheny GoatScape Facebook page indicates the goats had been in the park for about a week helping to clear vegetation.

