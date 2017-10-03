Market District Recipes: Apple Cider Chicken & Cider Glazed Salmon Sandwich

Fall is a great time to utilize apples in a variety of ways. Check out these two delicious recipes from the Giant Eagle Market District!

Apple Cider Chicken

(compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 25-30 minutes

Ingredients:

5 tablespoon unsalted butter, divided

3 honey crisp apples, peeled, cored, quartered

1 tablespoon olive oil

3½-4-lb chicken, quartered

salt and black pepper

2/3 cup leek, white and pale-green parts only, sliced 1/4 inch thick

1/3 cup shallots, finely chopped

1 cup Market District spiced apple cider

4 sprigs thyme

2 bay leaves

1 cup Market District chicken stock

½ pound crimini mushrooms, trimmed, sliced

½ cup crème fraîche

Directions:

Heat 2 Tbsp. butter in a large heavy pan over medium-high heat. Add apples and cook, until browned. Remove and set aside.

Add the oil and 1 Tbsp. butter to pot. Season chicken with salt and pepper; cook until browned. Remove and set aside.

Add leek and shallots to pot; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the cider and bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer.

Return the hicken to pot and add thyme, bay leaves, and stock. Cover pot, and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the apples back to pot and continue to cook covered until chicken is cooked through, approximately 5-10 minutes. Turn the heat off

Meanwhile, heat remaining 2 Tbsp. butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and cook until browned; season with salt and pepper and set aside. Whisk crème fraîche into cooking liquid in pot with the chicken and apples. Gently mix in mushrooms.

Cider Glazed Salmon Sandwich

(compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 cup granny Smith apple, finely chopped

1/4 cup prepared horseradish

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp canola oil

Four 6-8 of skinless salmon fillets

1/2 cup Market District spiced apple cider

2 tsp Dijon mustard

4 brioche buns, split in half and toasted

8 slices Market District bacon, cooked

Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise, sour cream, apple and horseradish together. Season with salt and pepper

In a large nonstick skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until crisp. Transfer to paper towels to drain.

Wipe out the skillet and heat the oil in it. Season the salmon with salt and pepper and add to the skillet. Cook over medium-high heat for 4 minutes. Turn the salmon over and stir in the apple cider and mustard. Continue to cook until cooked through, approximately 2-4 minutes

Spread the apple-horseradish sauce on the buns and top with the salmon, bacon and top of the bun.