McKesson Employees Prepare Care Packages For Cancer Patients

MOON TOWNSHIP – A blanket, a journal and a hand-written note may not seem like much. But, to someone who’s fighting cancer, it could mean everything.

Hundreds of McKesson employees got together Tuesday to put together care packages for cancer patients. It was all part of the pharmaceutical company’s Community Days event.

The care packages are meant to provide comfort during a trying time in patients’ lives.

“For anyone that’s had treatment, it can be lonely, it can be depressing, it can be cold, quite frankly,” says Todd Philbrick, a McKesson employee and cancer survivor.

Philbrick received one of the care packages during his cancer treatment.

“For me personally, actually having a kit delivered to me… was kind of special. It hit home,” he says.

The care packages will be distributed through several community partners, including Ronald McDonald House, The American Cancer Society, The Mayo Clinic, and Veterans Administration Cancer Centers.

“When these patients get these, they’ll know that somebody in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania or Moon Township… cared enough to take the time to put this together for them to make their day a little more comfortable,” says Margie Mayewski, who works in McKesson’s Contracting Department. “They’re wrapped in a nice bag, so that it is presented while they’re going through their chemo. It can be very cold in those clinics, so this is just something to let them know we care.”

In addition to the care packages, McKesson is donating $10 for every employee who registered for the event. The money will go to West Penn Hospital, which has received national recognition for its cancer care program.

“I know it’s a tough time that people are going through, and that it’s a good cause, so we wish them all the best,” says Shane Humbertson, a McKesson employee.