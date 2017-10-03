Penguins Trade Pouliot To Vancouver For Defenseman & Draft Pick

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenseman Derrick Pouliot to the Vancouver Canucks.
According to the team’s official website, the Penguins will receive defenseman Andrey Pedan and a 2018 fourth round pick.
Pedan, 24, is on a two-way contract with a cap hit of $750,000 at the NHL level. Last year, the defenseman registered 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 52 games with Utica in the AHL. He also racked up 100 penalty minutes.
The 6-foot-5-inch Lithuanian native was selected by the New York Islanders in the third round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.
Pouliot played 11 games for the Penguins last season where he did not record a point and was a minus-4. In 67 career games at the NHL level, the former first-round pick has scored two goals and added 12 assists.
The Penguins will begin their quest for a third straight Stanley Cup when they host the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.