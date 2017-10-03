Emotional Reunion: Husband Welcomes Wife Home From Las Vegas

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The wait at the airport was nothing like the wait Frank Palumbo experienced Sunday night.

That’s the night he waited for a phone call from his wife, Melissa, who was in Las Vegas, that she was safe.

Melissa was among the thousands of concert-goers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when a gunman opened fire into the crowd. The New Brighton woman was still wearing her concert bracelet when KDKA’s Kym Gable talked to the couple at Pittsburgh International Airport.

“It’s one of the things I will never forget. It’s frightening. It’s terrorizing,” said Melissa.

She was watching Jason Aldean perform when she heard the sounds of gunfire.

“He went off the stage by then, and you heard ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ again. And I (said), ‘That’s gunfire.’ I just ran and you just kept hearing ‘pop, pop, pop, pop,’” said Melissa.

As Melissa ran for the exit, she called her husband.

“She kept saying, ‘They’re shooting!’ and I could hear the background noise. She said ‘They’re shooting!’ and she was running with a bunch of people,” said Frank.

As thousands fled, trained medical professionals and first responders, who were among the concert-goers, snapped into action. One of them was Corry Fenton, an EMT and volunteer firefighter from Mercer County, who was attending the concert with his wife and daughter.

He first made certain his family was safe.

“I told them I just couldn’t stand there. I had to go back in and help,” said Corry. “There’s no education out there for something like that. It was unreal. There was people all over helping each other. Just unimaginable, you can’t even explain it situation.”