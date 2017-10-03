Activist Groups Hold ‘Pittsburgh Stands With Las Vegas’ Vigil

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several groups came together to hold a “Pittsburgh Stands with Las Vegas” vigil Downtown on Tuesday.

The gathering was to honor the victims of the massacre, but also to call for solutions to gun violence.

“Horrified. I was horrified,” said Kathleen McDonough, from a group called Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

She and others gathered on the steps of the City-County Building to offer support, but she also believes there needs to be what she calls “commonsense gun legislation.”

The latest numbers show the suspected Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock, had 23 guns in his hotel room. Nineteen more in his home.

“I think there needs to be some kind of limit, maybe, unless you’re a gun collector, of the number of weapons you have,” said McDonough.

Her group, along with CeaseFirePA, B-PEP and others, shared their frustration over repeated mass shootings.

“It was over after Columbine, and we’ve done nothing,” said Diane Matway, of Highland Park. “I’m so sad for the families.”

While some on the right politically have been critical of talk right now about changing gun laws, Rob Conroy of CeaseFirePA says: “What they’re really doing is trying to exploit the goodwill of people on the other side by saying such things. It’s so far beyond the time to talk about gun violence prevention.”

Among the political leaders there, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, who shared his reaction when he heard about what had happened in Las Vegas.

“Not again. Not again. How many times do we have to hear about this?” he said.

Several conservative talk show hosts criticized Hillary Clinton for tweeting about gun laws on Monday.

The White House press secretary said Monday, “I think we can have those policy conversations, but today is not that day.”