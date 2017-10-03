Pittsburghers ‘Grateful’ To Escape Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More stories of sacrifice and survival are emerging after a mass shooting in Las Vegas left 59 people dead and hundreds wounded.

Several people from the Pittsburgh area were attending a country music concert when the shots rang out. Today, they returned home.

Relief – it’s the feeling Jessica Glover, of Mount Lebanon, and Meredith Wagner, of Irwin, say they feel after touching down at Pittsburgh International Airport.

“Just grateful because a lot of people didn’t have the opportunity to make it home like we did and as shaken up and traumatized as we are, we’re really grateful to be home,” Wagner said.

It’s been a horrible whirlwind for the ladies, who were at the concert when they literally ran for their lives.

“We heard the initial pops and we looked up to the sky to see expecting fireworks and then we heard a rattling of a machine gun and we looked at each other and we grabbed each other’s hands and we ran,” Glover said.

Cheryl Hegyes, of Mount Pleasant, wasn’t at the concert but was exploring the strip when chaos erupted.

“We were sitting in a restaurant, we went to a restaurant, we couldn’t get anything to eat, they shut down everything,” she said.

She credits the police officers for their efforts.

Wagner says where they were at the concert is likely a huge reason why they are home today.

“A lot of people laid down, a lot of people ran, kind of just depending on where you were at in the venue and we were close enough to the back that they were thankful enough that we were close enough to the back that we could make it out without having to hide within the venue like others had to,” Wagner said.