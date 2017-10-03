Report: Rep. Murphy Urged Mistress To Get Abortion During Pregnancy Scare

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Pro-life Congressman Tim Murphy reportedly urged a woman with whom he had an affair to get an abortion last January.

Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report, Rep. Murphy, whose extramarital relationship with a psychologist became public last month as a result of her divorce proceedings, exchanged text messages with the woman.

The congressman apologized for the affair, issuing this statement last month:

“Last year, I became involved in an affair with a personal friend. This is nobody’s fault but my own, and I offer no excuses. To the extent that there should be any blame in this matter, it falls solely upon me.”

According to the Post-Gazette, Rep. Murphy, who has had a strong anti-abortion record in Congress, urged the woman to consider an abortion when both thought she might be pregnant.

A Jan. 25 text message from the woman says the congressman had “zero issue” promoting his “pro-life stance” despite asking her to “abort our unborn child just last week.”

KDKA’s Jon Delano reached out to Rep. Murphy late Tuesday afternoon.

The congressman’s spokesperson says the office has no comment or response to the story.

Rep. Murphy is co-sponsoring a bill that would outlaw most late-term abortions. House Republicans are pushing it toward passage Tuesday.

