LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Death Toll Rising | Shooting Suspect | Baden Native | Butler Co. Warden | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | Hotel Security | Trump | Concertgoers On Shooting | Blood Donations | More

Police: Man Facing Charges After Fight Over Stolen Pork Roll

Filed Under: New Jersey

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey man who police say punched another man several times over a stolen pork roll sandwich is facing charges.

Hackettstown police say they were called to an apartment on reports of a fight over a stolen pork roll. Police found the victim with swelling on his face.

They say the fight early Saturday morning also may have started over beer, and that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Police arrested the 19-year-old Hackettstown man on simple assault charges.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch